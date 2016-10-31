Editors want passing of media bill delayed

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) has requested Parliament to postpone the passing of the Media Services Bill, 2016 to February, next year, to give media stakeholders more time to consult on the Bill.

TEF’s appeal comes after previous similar requests by media stakeholders to the Social Development and Services Committee fell on deaf ears. On October 19 stakeholders appeared before the committee but could not give their views on the Bill because changes made to the document required more time for consultations.

The government forwarded the Bill to Parliament in September when it was read for the first time. The second reading is due to take place during the parliamentary sitting starting today.

“After the Bill was read for the first time on September 16, this year we started involving stakeholders in order to cope with time constraints. However, the job has been tough contrary to our expectation because the Bill has issues requiring in-depth debate before recording final opinions,” TEF chairman Theophil Makunga told a press conference yesterday.

He said the committee had accepted their requests and they gave stakeholders till October 26, 2016 to submit their contributions. The date was later changed to October 27, 2017.

But TEF failed to appear before the Parliamentary Committee to submit its views on the Bill because they were yet to complete the process to gather views from stakeholders around the country.

“The Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC) responsible to oversee the benefits of journalists in the country are still collecting opinions at regional level. Other clubs haven’t completed the process to collect views from respective members” he said.

Mr Makunga said an in-depth debate of professionals and other players in the industry would add value to the law which is to be formulated and that the Parliament should let them finalise the job to collect proposals at institutional level in order to fulfill that role. He refuted claims by the Social Development and Services Parliamentary Committee chairman, Mr Peter Serukamba, that since 1992 media stakeholders have been an obstacle to the formulation of the law, saying TEF had neither intention to hinder the process nor were they against the formulation of the law.

TEF vice chairman Deodatus Balile said if the Bill would be enacted into law without major changes, journalists should look for other jobs to do or get ready to go to jail. On the other hand, the government should in their side prepare themselves to handle huge influx of prisoners.

He named sections 7 (b) (iv), 9 (b), 12, 3 (a), 18, 20, 23, 28 (b), 32 (i) and 47-53 of the Bill as some of those requiring extensive and extensive debate. These sections cover issues of journalists licensing, role of the government on contents carried out by private media, functions of the board established by the law, issues of journalists accreditation and levels of journalists education.

Others are: roles of the independent media council, defamation issues and nature of punishments to journalists, house and other players upon breaching codes of conduct.

The process to come up with a new media law to replace the Newspaper Act started in earnest in 1992 but has been stalled due to efforts by the government to part ways with contentious issues, such as powers of the minister for Information to close down a media outlet or deny registration to a new one, which are also contained in the Newspaper Act.

In 2014, the government sent the Bill to Parliament under the certificate of urgency but the then Speaker, Ms Anne Makinda, declined to have it passed.

Key contentious issues

The Bill gives the minister responsible for Information the power to close a media outlet when it violates licensing conditions. This is a clause adopted from the Newspaper Act 1976, which was the source of complaints as it was often used to muzzle press freedom. The Clause gives a government official, who is an interested party in the media industry, the powers to act as prosecutor and judge as far as media issues. Media stakeholders have said the government should leave that responsibility to the Judiciary.

The Bill gives controversial definitions of issues such as defamation and sedition, which, if implemented will make it impossible for independent journalists to ply their trade.

The Bill also provides for the creation of the Media Council, in which the government would have an undue influence on the choice of people selected to oversee it. This is against the international best standards of letting media self-regulate. The international norm is to have a non-statutory Media Council as is currently the case in Tanzania.

Like the Cybercrime Act, the Media Services Bill also gives police powers to seize, without any court order, equipment used in publishing or broadcasting news deemed to go against rules and regulations. Stakeholders say giving powers to the Police to seize media houses properties, without involving the courts of law could lead to police intimidation of journalists and media houses and increase self-censorship. If these equipment get destroyed when under police custody no compensation would be made.