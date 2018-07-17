Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Education minister dismayed by Jangwani Secondary School Form Six performance

The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, 

  • Prof Ndalichako said she was disappointed because Jagwani Secondary School was one of the schools in which the government had invested heavily.
Dar es Salaam. The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has expressed her disappointment over poor performance displayed by Jagwani Girls Secondary in this year’s Form Six national examinations.

Prof Ndalichako said she was disappointed because Jagwani Secondary School was one of the schools in which the government had invested heavily.

 "There are some schools that also performed poorly, but I’m particularly disappointed with Jangwani. I personally visited the school three times and I know the learning environment," she said. 

She made her disappointment public on Tuesday, July 17, when launching the Skills Development Fund. She observed that something have gone very wrong somewhere including poor management.

