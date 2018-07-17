By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has expressed her disappointment over poor performance displayed by Jagwani Girls Secondary in this year’s Form Six national examinations.

Prof Ndalichako said she was disappointed because Jagwani Secondary School was one of the schools in which the government had invested heavily.

"There are some schools that also performed poorly, but I’m particularly disappointed with Jangwani. I personally visited the school three times and I know the learning environment," she said.