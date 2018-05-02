Educator roped in to helm Arusha water board

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Arusha’s water authority has new leadership: Dr Richard Masika, educator, will now helm the board of Arusha Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (AUWSA).

The appointment was announced in a government press release dated May 1, issued on behalf of the Minister of Minister of Water and Irrigation Isack Kamwelwe.

Dr Masika took up his new mantle on April 23, according to the communique.

He is a former principal of Arusha Technical College (ATC), and will lead a team of 9 AUWSA board members for three years.