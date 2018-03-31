Eight killed, 25 injured in two road accidents

By The Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngara/Morogoro/Dar es Salaam. Eight people have died and 19 others have been injured in a road accident at K9 hill in Ngara, Kagera Region.

They died in the accident involving a vehicle that was transporting refugees to Burundi from Nduta camp in Kibondo District, Kigoma Region.

The mishap occurred on Thursday at 4.00pm and it involved one of the eight vehicles that were carrying refugees to Burundi.

Kagera Regional Police Commander Augustino Olomi said three women and two men died on spot. “The bodies are yet to be identified.”

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Mr Saud Hussein, he lost control as the break failed.

An official with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Office in Ngara, Ms Irene Babu, said six of dead were refugees while two others were Tanzanians.

She said one of the two Tanzanians was an official of the International Organisation for Migration and another one was a bicyclist who was knocked down by the vehicle when it skidded.

“Some 19 others who sustained serious injuries were rushed to Bugando Referral Hospital in Mwanza as it was advised by doctors while others were taken to Ngara-based Murugwanza and Nyamiaga hospitals,” she explained.

The Murugwanza medical officer in charge, Dr Remmy Andrew, said 65 injured people were received.

His Nyamiaga hospital counterpart Simon Kyamwenge confirmed to have received 31 injured people.

Meanwhile six representatives of the Zanzibar House of Representatives cheated death on Thursday night and were transferred to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

The lawmakers got an accident at Bwawani on the Morogoro-Dar es Salaam Highway in Morogoro Region when were on their way from Dodoma to Dar es Salaam.

They were rushed to Morogoro Regional Hospital before being referred to MNH.

According to MNH communications and public relations officer John Stephen, the hospital received the victims at around 1pm from Morogoro Regional Hospital.

“They are being treated. Most of them have sustained injuries in their heads, chests, arms and feet. However, their conditions are improving.”

He named them as Haji Amir Kimbe, Hamis Ally, Bagwanji May, Makame Mashaka, Juma Athman Hija and Masudi Ally Hamis.