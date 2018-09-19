Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Ejat marks its 10th edition

 

In Summary

Ejat was introduced 10 years ago to recognize journalists who excel in their field of reporting

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) has increased three categories in the Excellence in Journalism Awards Tanzania (Ejat), which will be held in April next year.

This was revealed by Ejat organizing committee chairperson Ms Pili Mtambalike at the council’s headquarters on Wednesday September 19.

She said that this year journalists will compete in 19 categories instead of 16 that were lined up for last year.

Ms Mtambalike mentioned the new categories as Children Safety, quality of medicines and cosmetics as well as extractive industry reporting.

This is the 10th edition of Ejat, according to Ms Mtambalike.

 

