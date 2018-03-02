El Hilal mine to face millions in fine

By Stella Ibengwe @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Shinyanga. Government has issued 30 days for the management of El Hilal diamond mine in Mwadui, Kishapu district to issue permanent contracts and register their staffs to pension funds schemes.

The order was given by deputy minister of state in Prime Minister’s office Policy, Parliament, Youth and People with disabilities, Anthony Mavunde after he toured the mine.

Accompanied by deputy minister of Minerals Dotto Biteko, Mr Mavunde said the order serves as the last opportunity for the management, which he said should be taken to court and face a fine amounting to Sh50 million for failure to adhere to labour laws.

He also gave 14 days for the mine ultimatum to register in the Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) and clear all outstanding arrears.

“We don’t have to debate on this, all I need is implementation or face the law,” he insisted.

The tour by the two deputy ministers was a blow to El Hilal mine after Mr Biteko, on his part directed the management to fill the mining pits, pay government’s service levy and prepare the action plan for undertaking corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the surrounding community by 2nd March.

On their part, management of the mine through its public relations officer Godfrey Leshonge, pledged to work on all directives by the government within the stated period.