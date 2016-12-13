Elderly protest DC’s demolition order

By Shija Felician @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kahama. The association of the elderly here has protested an order by District Commissioner Fadhil Nkurlu to demolish at least 26 houses, allegedly illegally built over a major water pipe.

Last week the DC, had ordered for the demolition of the houses constructed over a water works that ferry water from Lake Victoria.

Speaking to the journalists last week the association’s secretary Mr Paulo Ntelya said the directive by the DC is inhuman.

He said the owners of the houses acquired building permits from the Kahama township council.

He suggested that instead of punishing wananchi the council should punish the officials who issued the permits.

“You can’t punish innocent people by demolishing their houses; the government should deal with the officials who issued the building permits,” said Mr Ntelya.

Reached for comment Kahama township executive director Anderson Msumba said the houses would be demolished as per the DC’s order.