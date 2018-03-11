Elections that put Kabourou on Tanzania’s political map

By Damas Kanyabwoya dkanyabwoya@tz.nationmedia.com @DKanyabwoya

The parliamentary by-election of 1994 in the Kigoma Urban constituency will go down in history as one of the most hotly contested elections in Tanzania’s history.

It captured the attention of Tanzanians and of the entire region because of its profound significance. But it also served to put the name of Dr Amani Walid Kabourou, who died on March 7, on the Tanzania’s political map.

It was, obviously the first major election since the re-introduction of multiparty politics in Tanzania in 1992 that had challenged CCM’s hold on power, at least the Constituency level. (CCM had easily won the Kwahani by-election in Zanzibar on April 19, 1993 and the Ileje one on January 30, 1994 that had been held following the death of cabinet minister Stephen Kibona).

But the Kigoma election was different. Conservatives in the ruling party had reluctantly agreed to the amendment of the 1977 Constitution to allow for multiparty politics. Despite the cosmetics amendments to accommodate political pluralism, the establishment of civil liberties and independent media houses, the single party system that favoured the ruling party remained.

It was Kabourou who had to bear the brunt of the side effects of the lack of credible, independent institutions in a multiparty system during the 1994 Kigoma Urban by election that was held after the death of the then MP Rajab Omar Mbano Kakolwa in October 1993.

The 1994 by election was also the start of a back and forth bare-knuckle political fights between the ruling party and the opposition that has been catching some opposition candidates off-guard.

In a span of six years (1994-2000) the two political figures who came from very different l backgrounds would each win and serve the Constituency for a short stint only for the victory of each to be successfully challenged by the other in court. But the Kigoma by election also saw the re-emergence of Tanzanians of Asian origin in Tanzanian politics after those who had participated in the nationalist movement, such as Amir Jamal, started to fade away. In Kigoma’s case it was Mr Jamal. Another by-election that was conducted later that year in the Igunga Constituency saw Rostam Aziz, another Tanzanian of Asian origin, emerging the winner.

The Kigoma by election of 1994

In the close Kigoma parliamentary by election of 1994 the CCM’s candidate Premji was declared the winner with 9,453 votes against Dr Kabourou’s 5,325. But Dr Kabourou, who had run on the Chadema ticket, successfully, challenged the results in court. The case has been cited in political science books as an example of how the ruling party candidates benefit from government resources during campaigns at the expense of opposition candidates.

The High Court ruled in August 1994 that the by election results were null and void. The court accepted four of the fourteen grounds of complaint submitted by Dr Kabourou and required the CCM candidate, Mr Premji, to pay Dr Kabourou’s costs. The main complaints had centred on participation in the campaign by the then President Ali Hassan Mwinyi using government transport and the CCM bias of Radio Tanzania, according to an account by the Tanzanian Affairs journal.

The Attorney General soon filed an appeal. The Court of Appeal upheld the High Court ruling in December 1994. However the National Electoral Commission announced that no new by election would be held before the 1995 General Election.

In the 1995 General Election, the first ever after the re-introduction of multiparty politics, Dr Kabourou trounced Mr Premji, but the latter, successfully challenged Dr Kabourou’s victory in court. Mr Premji had claimed in court that Dr Kabourou had called him “ponjoro” during the campaigns, which is a derogative word used by locals to demean Tanzanians of Asian origin.

Dr Kabourou then lost the repeat election to Premji but won again a year later during the 2000 General Election. This time Dr Kabourou served his full term of five years till 2005.

During that time he briefly served as the Chief of Official Opposition in Parliament before ceding the position to Dr Wilibrod Slaa, who had also won the Karatu parliamentary election through Chadema ticket in the 2000 General Election.

Dr Kabourou had won on the trenches in the battles with the ruling party, but he was ill prepared, it seems, for the intra-party battles that are usually attributed to an unseen hand from the ruling party. He was not supported by his party during the 2005 elections and ended up losing the Constituency to the ruling party.