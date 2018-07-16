Monday, July 16, 2018

Emirati prince flees to Qatar, criticises Abu Dhabi: report

 

In Summary

  • Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, 31, is the second son of the emir of Fujairah, one of the seven monarchies making up the United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
By ADDS UAE minister tweet

London, United Kingdom. An Emirati prince is seeking asylum in Qatar after fleeing the UAE saying he feared for his life because of a dispute with the rulers of oil-rich Abu Dhabi, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad al-Sharqi, 31, is the second son of the emir of Fujairah, one of the seven monarchies making up the United Arab Emirates.

He arrived in Doha on May 16, the report said.

Abu Dhabi is the capital and richest emirate of the UAE.

Speaking to the New York Times, Sheikh Rashid accused Emirati rulers of blackmail and money laundering but did not offer evidence to back up his claims.

He also spoke of tensions within Emirati elites over the UAE's commitment of troops in the war in Yemen.

Sheikh Rashid said there had been more UAE war deaths than the 100 that have been reported publicly and said "there have been more deaths from Fujairah than anywhere else".

An Emirati official contacted by AFP declined to comment, but UAE minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash made a veiled reference on Twitter to "conspiracy against this or that ruling family by those who lack courage and instead resort to leaks and interviews".

Along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates cut all ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting Islamist groups and being too close to Gulf archrival Iran. 

Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquified natural gas, denies the accusations. 

The New York Times report said that Sheikh Rashid appeared to be the first time in the UAE's nearly 47-year history that a member of one of its seven royal families had publicly criticised its rulers.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Magufuli to grace construction of CCM-owned college

President John Magufuli will on Monday, July 16, 2018 grace an event to lay the foundation stone

Wema Sepetu to be sentenced on Friday

The Kisutu Resident Magistrates Court in Dar es Salaam will deliver its sentence on Wema Sepetu’s

  • News
    Rights groups unhappy with JPM directive on prisoners  
  • News
    Upgrading of Mwanza Airport to start soon: TAA  
  • World Cup 2018
    Here's what we learned at the 2018 World Cup final  
  • News
    Magufuli sacks Kahama district commissioner  