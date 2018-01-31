By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) has organised a job orientation programme for people with disabilities in a bid to sharpen their competence skills before joining the labour market.

In collaboration with the European Committee for Training and Agriculture (Cefa) and Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT), ATE conducted eight-day training to 66 people with disabilities.

In his remarks, ATE executive director Aggrey Mlimuka said that in the modern business environment, people with disabilities should be given equal chance when it comes to job opportunities.

He, however, added that they have to acquire all basic standards and qualifications for a particular employment.

“We’re doing this in order to give a clear picture to the people with disabilities knowing the criteria and how to get jobs, understand health system’s that enhance them to work smoothly in their workplaces, improve the economic conditions and foster their social inclusion within communities,” Dr Mlimuka said.

According to him, the right of people with disabilities to decent work was, however, frequently denied and facing enormous attitudinal, physical and informational barriers to equal opportunities in the world of work.

He added that compared to abled persons, they experienced higher rates of unemployment and economic inactivity and are at greater risk of insufficient social protection.

Besides, Ms Nyamizi Mhoja, who is a person with disability and a holder of a bachelor degree in Public Administration said being disabled was no longer a factor for unemployment, rather employers want competent candidates regardless of their physical condition.

“When a job is advertised, you should ask yourself, are you qualified? If the job requires a graduate and you hold a diploma, do you think you will get the job based on disability?” she challenged her fellow beneficiaries.

She further urged people with disabilities to work hard and acquire relevant skills that will enable them to be more productive and competitive.