Emulate Chinese economic model, say business leaders

By Alfred Zacharia azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Private sector stakeholders have advised the government to emulate the Chinese economic model as part of efforts to boost investment and build a competitive economy.

The chairman of the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt), Mr Sanjay Rughani, said on Tuesday that it was time the country tapped into opportunities made available by foreign investment.

He made the remarks during a meeting organised by CEOrt in Dar er Salaam where private sector stakeholders gathered to discuss how to step up the fight against corruption and build investor confidence in Tanzania.

“Chinese investments are currently booming in African countries, including Tanzania. We are confident that by adopting their models, our country can stimulate investment and long-term economic growth prospects,” he said.

Mr Rughani noted that new business models were key in boosting the generation of profits for investors, while maintaining mutual trust with the government.

“We understand that the current government is keen on fighting corruption and collecting tax. There is, however, a mindset change. This means that people are adapting to a new business environment.”

Mr Rughani asked the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to come up with agreeable measures in tax collection and management.

“No businessman is refusing to pay tax, but TRA’s tactics are sometimes a challenge. We need a good and systematic way of collecting revenue from us,” he said.

Dr Antonio Andreoni, a researcher from SOAS University of London, made a presentation about the current state of Tanzanian’s economy and identified high-impact anti-corruption opportunities and governance reforms for foreign and local investors.

“After knowing the current state of the economy and how anti-corruption measures can attract more foreign investments, we passed through the Chinese business models, seeing how they managed to survive within and outside their country,” he said.

He added that CEOs also analysed how the same models could be adopted.