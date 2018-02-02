Energy ministry owes Tanesco over Sh1.6 billion in unpaid bills

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The Ministry of Energy owes Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) over Sh1.6 billion, a report by the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed on Thursday, February 1.

PAC chairperson Naghenjwa Kaboyoka told Parliament in Dodoma that the Ministry of Energy was one of the many public entities that have delayed the payment of debts to the national power utility.

According to the report, by June last year, money that Tanesco is owed by various customers jumped to Sh189 billion from Sh129 billion in June, 2016.