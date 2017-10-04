Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Engineers fundraise to support science in secondary schools

In Summary

  • It is part of 40th anniversary of the institution
Advertisement
By Witness Robert @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Institution of Engineers Tanzania (IET) plans to support the teaching of science subjects in ten secondary schools in Dar es Salaam and inspire female students to pursue engineering studies.

As part of the plan, the president of the Eastern Africa Federation of Engineering Organisations (EAFEO) Mr Ngwisa Mpembe said on Wednesday October 4, that all IET members have agreed to raise the money.

The fundraise will be part of activities, expected to take place from October 8 to 13, as part of IET’s 40th Anniversary.

 

Mr Mpembe said the event would be attended by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Ramo Makani, who, among others activities, is expected to join the team in a charity walk.

"The move is aimed at mobilising funds that would help in the construction of centres for science subjects and laboratory kits to help students in their practicals,” he said.

He explained further that the 40th anniversary would also be graced by minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage.

“In marking the 40 years of our existence, we will be reflecting on the general contributions of the profession in the development of the country,” he added.

He also asked the government and private institutions to trust local engineers and give them construction tenders on various projects.

advertisement

In The Headlines

46 minutes ago

ACT Wazalendo react to JPM salaries comments

ACT-Wazalendo has criticised President John Magifuli's statement that he was not elected to

Nine people die, several others admitted to hospital after drinking local brew in Dar

Nine people have died at Kimara Stopover in Dar es Salaam after drinking local brew (liquor),

  • News
    Aflatoxins threatening regional food security, trade, says experts  
  • News
    Kisutu Court fails to decide case on Lissu  
  • News
    Court yet to decide on Wema drug case  
  • News
    Disciplined for not taking children to school  