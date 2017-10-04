Engineers fundraise to support science in secondary schools

By Witness Robert @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Institution of Engineers Tanzania (IET) plans to support the teaching of science subjects in ten secondary schools in Dar es Salaam and inspire female students to pursue engineering studies.

As part of the plan, the president of the Eastern Africa Federation of Engineering Organisations (EAFEO) Mr Ngwisa Mpembe said on Wednesday October 4, that all IET members have agreed to raise the money.

The fundraise will be part of activities, expected to take place from October 8 to 13, as part of IET’s 40th Anniversary.

Mr Mpembe said the event would be attended by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Ramo Makani, who, among others activities, is expected to join the team in a charity walk.

"The move is aimed at mobilising funds that would help in the construction of centres for science subjects and laboratory kits to help students in their practicals,” he said.

He explained further that the 40th anniversary would also be graced by minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage.

“In marking the 40 years of our existence, we will be reflecting on the general contributions of the profession in the development of the country,” he added.