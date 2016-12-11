Ensure justice for all, VP instructs public servants

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday challenged the law enforcement institutions to cooperate to ensure there is social, economic and political justice for all citizens in the country.

She made the statement at the conclusion of the Service Provision Week, which was jointly organised by institutions under the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs and President’s Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance. The Vice President represented President John Magufuli who was earlier scheduled to officiate at the closing event.

According to her, good governance should start at the institution level to ensure integrity is maintained at the work places. “You should be fair to all. You should never favour the rich against those who are financially weak,” said the Vice President.

She said, this would be the driving force for proper delivery of public services for the benefit of the majority, in line with pushing forward national development.

“Let me also challenge the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to ensure it works within its legal framework in a bid to avoid conflict of interest in the procurement of public goods and services, if at all development projects are not to be delayed,” she noted.