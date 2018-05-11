Envoy to Canada sworn-in

Friday, May 11, 2018

Arusha, A second-year student of the Makumira University in Arusha Region, Ms Luciana Richard, 25, a resident of Morogoro Region, has committed suicide by hanging in her bedroom.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Ndatu village, Pori ward, where the deceased had rented a bedroom, which she shared with her colleagues.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, the chairman of the village, Mr Elisante Pallangyo confirmed the death of the second-year, saying their efforts to save her life were futile they found her already dead.

Mr Pallangyo said they afterwards informed the police over the incident and that they arrived, and took the body to the hospital for postmortem.

According to him, they did not find any message in the bedroom. However, her friends say the deceased has been suffering from depression lately. (Mussa Juma)

“They say she had a boy-friend that made her pregnant and had a baby that, however, died later. But that boy-friend later abandoned her,” said Mr Pallangyo.

The Acting Arusha Regional Police Commander, Mr Yusuph Ilembo, confirmed yesterday over the occurrence of the incident and said an investigation was still being carried out.

“It is true the incident has occurred and an investigation has been launched to determine the reason why the student took her own life,” said the RPC.

