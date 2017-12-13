Equip spends over Sh400m on education in Mara region

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tarime. The Education Quality Improvement Programme (Equip) has spent more than Sh435.4 million on the improvement of education in Mara Region from January to December, this year.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, December 13, Equip coordinator Kiangi Elifadhi said Sh615,000 had been provided quarterly to each of the 177 wards in the region to support ward education coordinators to accomplish their responsibilities.

“This has boosted education in the region as there are now frequent visits of ward education coordinators to schools to discuss problems and come up with workable solutions,” he said.

He explained that besides the money, they also provided education officers with 99 motorcycles and 177 tablets to improve their work.

Mr. Elifadhi noted that they also trained all ward education officers in skills that could be used to improve and supervise education in their areas as they were focal persons responsible for the improvement of education from grassroots.

However, he said there were still some hindrances to achieve their goals, including the authorities’ decision to remove least 50 per cent of ward education coordinators from their positions due to lack of qualifications set by education authorities that needed all ward education officers to be degree holders.