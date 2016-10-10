Equipment stolen from Nida

Shinyanga. Equipment from the National Identification Authority (Nida) used for verifying certificates and for issuing national identity cards have been stolen from the offices of the Kishapu District Council.
The devices, including two cameras and two camera stands designed for the Biometric Voter Registration system went missing on Monday morning.
The loss of the tools, worth Sh6,000,000 was discovered when an exercise to verify certificates and issue national identity cards was about to commence. Kishapu District Commissioner Nyabaganga Talaba who is the chairman of the district’s defence and security committee, confirmed the incident.