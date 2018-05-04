Friday, May 4, 2018

Ethics secretariat to go digital, says judge

The Ethics Commissioner, Judge (rtd) Harold Nsekela, revealed this when he was putting forward the secretariat’s five major objectives for the coming five-year term.

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

 The Public Leaders Ethics Secretariat said on Friday, May 4, that it intends to embark on the use of electronic means in the submission of public leaders’ assets and liabilities declaration forms.

 He said: “We want to move from using the manual to the online system. We incurred a lot of costs in printing, distributing and returning declaration forms…so, we want to minimize that. He added that the verification process will also be done online.

Judge Nsekela said the secretariat was laying down plans to combat conflict of interest, which have dogged the country for a long time.

"We'll increase creativity, discipline and confidentiality in our services, whereby anyone who goes against guidelines will face consequences," he said.

According to him, the secretariat will provide training to its workers in order to increase their competence and effectiveness in serving the country's interests.

Budget inadequacy and scarcity of office buildings have been among the long-term challenges that the secretariat has had to contend with.

He was speaking at a meeting where members from seven zones of Arusha, Dodoma, Mbeya, Mtwara, Mwanza, Tabora and Pwani, were attending.

 

