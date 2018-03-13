Ethiopia says 9 civilians killed in accidental shooting

Ethiopia has been facing growing anti-government protests over the past two years. The Saturday shooting incident was first reported on Saturday evening by the Voice of America Amharic (VOA) Service, which talked to hospital sources and eyewitnesses. A relative of one of the causalities said the victim, a director of a school in Yabelo town, was going home when he was shot multiple times and killed on the street, according to VOA report.

The report also talked to one person who said he was among thousands of people who crossed the border to Kenya in fear of similar massacre by the army. It was the first time the command post admitted the killing of civilians by the army since the country declared a six-month state of emergency about three weeks ago. Last week, in a similar statement, the chief of the command post and Defence minister, Mr Siraj Fegessa, indicated that 17 security officers had been wounded in attacks by ‘the anti-peace forces’ and four vehicles had been torched since the declaration of the state of emergency. Critics say the sporadic anti-government protests were the consequences of the 2015 national election in which the ruling coalition, the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), declared 100 per cent parliament win, along with a few supporting parties. Others argue that the opposition against EPRDF, which has been in power for over two decades, was occasioned by cumulative injustice, tribalism, mounting corruption, youth unemployment and land grabbing. It is the second time that Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency after the May 2015 election, with the current one following the resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. (NMG)