Every EAC state now to have Eala office

By By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) will open Chapter offices in the partner states for better coordination and efficiency.

The offices at the capital cities of the East African Community (EAC) member countries will also ensure increased access by EAC nationals to functions of the Eala. The decision follows the adoption of a resolution moved by an Eala member from Kenya, Mr Abubakar Zein, during a recent session of the regional Parliament in Zanzibar.

The resolution also avers commitment to enhancing interactions between the Eala and relevant institutions in the EAC partner states, particularly Parliaments. “The Eala needs to be pro-active and as it experiences challenges, it needs to come up with workable proposals to enable it to scale its services,” said a lawmaker from Uganda, Ms Nusura Tiperu.