Ex-NIMR boss marks 30 years in research

By Syriacus Buguzi sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Last Friday, the former head of the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), Dr Mwele Malecela, marked 30 years in research.

When she announced on Facebook last week that she was marking three decades of her career at NIMR, there was widespread applause from a number of her followers.

At 54, Dr Malecela’s memories of how she joined NIMR haven’t faded.

She says, “I have come a long way from the skinny girl who climbed up the Eastern Usambaras. But that journey taught me the importance of hard work and the joy of service.”

When The Citizen contacted her yesterday for comment, it’s this same humility and zeal in her that the experienced Zoologist and researcher wished was instilled in the new generation young science graduates in Tanzania.

She said, “My message to the youth is that research takes perseverance, patience and passion. There is no quick-fix, you need to have an inquiring mind and enjoy what you do.”

For a period that is equivalent to more than half her age, Dr Malecela has worked with the NIMR, mainly in the field of Lymphatic Filariasis immune-epidemiology, health systems and policy research.

She has been at the forefront of priority setting for health research activities in Tanzania where she facilitated the Tanzania National Health Research Priority Setting process in 1999 and revision of these priorities in 2005.

She joined NIMR in 1987 after graduating from the University of Dar es Salaam and until late last year, she was serving as the institute’s Director General.