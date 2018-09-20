Ex-TBC boss Tido Mhando testifies at Kisutu Court

By Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) director general Tido Mhando told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court that he was determined to transform the state-owned media organization into a highly respected and profitable institution that would provide dividends to the government.

Mr Mhando made the statement on Thursday September 20, when testifying before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi.

He told the court that he had plans to ensure TBC stopped securing operational funds from the government.

Helped by two advocates--Mr Ramadhan Maleta and Mr Martin Matunda--Mr Mhando is defending himself against four counts he is facing including abuse of office and occasioning the government a Sh887.1 million loss.

Mr Mhando started defending himself on Thursday, September 20, from 9am to 12pm.

He told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court that fourth government President Jakaya Kikwete brought him back to the country to resume the leadership role at TBC.