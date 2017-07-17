Ex-police officer in court over stolen car

By Happiness Tesha TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. A former member of the Police Force in Kilimanjaro Region, Hamad Kanama, 28, was today arraigned facing charge of receiving a stolen car from the neighbouring Kenya.

The Prosecution side led by Moshi Zone State Lawyer, Grace Kabu, presented in court an affidavit asking the court not to grant bail to the accused because investigation of the case was still pending.

Kanama, who turned to business after being expelled from the Police Force in 2015 for absconding work, appeared before Presiding Magistrate of Moshi Resident Magistrate’s Court, Anthony Ngowi.

Reading the charge, state lawyer Kabu told the court that on July 1, this year, in Msaranga suburb within Moshi Town, the accused received a stolen Toyota Probox with registration number KCC 219 E from Kenya.

Ms Ngowi explained that the action of receiving the stolen car, property of Bader Hardware Ltd of Kenya, was contrary to Section no. 311 of the penal code chapter 16 as reviewed in 2002.

After charge was read, the accused, who is defended by Stewart Shuma, denied the charge, prompting the Prosecution to present the affidavit to ask the court to dent him bail.

Lawyer Shuma asked for the court’s leave so that he could go through the affidavit presented in court by the Prosecution and come up with an argument on his part.