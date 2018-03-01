Exim bank donates beds to Tanga regional hospital

By George Sembony The Citizen

Tanga. The management of Bombo Regional Referral Hospital on Thursday, March 1, received 40 beds and 40 mattresses from Exim Bank Tanzania.

The bank undertook the move as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under the banner ‘20 years of taking care of the community’ launched last August.

Handing over the donations, bank’s Marketing and Commendations head Stanley Kafu said that the bank has also handed over 290 beds and mattresses to seven regional hospitals out of the total of 500 beds earmarked for public hospitals in 13 regions across the country.

“Bombo Referral Hospital is the 7th hospital to receive the donation after Mbeya Zonal Hospital, Mount Meru Regional Hospital in Arusha, Dodoma Referral Hospital, Ligula Hospital Mtwara, Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar and Temeke Referral Hospital in Dar es Salaam,” Kafu explained.

Kafu said the bank believes that it has a huge part to play in bringing about positive changes in various sectors across the society.

He said that Tanzanian hospitals and other health facilities suffer from a shortage of medicine, medical supplies and beds particularly public referral hospitals. “Our effort is an attempt to contribute towards addressing these shortages,” he said.

Tanga’s assistant regional medical officer Clemence Marcelli commended the bank for its commitment in addressing the bed shortage at the hospital.

“Shortages of beds is one of the biggest challenges faced by hospitals. The donation of the 40 beds and mattresses goes a long way to addressing it,” he said.

Bombo’s Chief Nursing officer Sister Beatrice Rimoy said the hospital lacks at least 200 beds and beds for special patients as the ones donated by Exim were badly in need.

He said that the hospital has a capacity of 600 beds but currently it has 412 beds, out of which some of them were in need of repair or replacing.