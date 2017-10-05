Expatriates given 30 days to verify their work permits

By Gadiosa Lamtey glamtey@tz.nationmedi.com @gadiosa2

Dar es Salaam. The Immigration Department on Thursday October 5 gave a 30-day ultimatum for expatriates working in the country to verify their work permits.

Speaking to reporters at his office recently, Commissioner of Immigration Boarder Management and Control Division Samwel Magweiga said they had reached such a decision after realising that some expatriates had neither valid nor work permits.

Mr Magweiga directed employers and directors of various companies, organisations and institutions to ensure their expatriate workers adhered to the Immigration Act, 2002, which required them to verify their documents after acquiring work permits.

According to Regulations No 29 and 30, 1997 and its amendments of 2016, all expatriates must possess valid work permits.

"This is a normal exercise of verifying their work documents. It is not something new, but we have decided to use the media to reach as many people as possible," he noted.

He said there were some expatriates working in the country, but after receiving work permits they could not return to immigration offices for verification.

“This is for security purposes. Expatriates must abide by laws and regulations of the country," he said.