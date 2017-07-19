Expectant mothers in Bahi face health care challenges

Bahi. Antenatal women and newborns in Bahi District are grappling with a myriad of health challenges due to wanting availability of Comprehensive Emergence Obstetric neonatal care (CEmONC) services.
According to the district health officer, Dr Phillipina Phillipo, the district has one health centre only, which provides the CEmONC services, a situation which often forces pregnant women to be referred to the Dodoma Regional Hospital.
“The Tanzania Health Sector Development Programme (2007) stipulates that every village must have a dispensary, every ward must have a health centre and each district should have a hospital, but this has not been attained in Bahi,” she said.