Expectant mothers in Bahi face health care challenges

By Valentino Oforo

Bahi. Antenatal women and newborns in Bahi District are grappling with a myriad of health challenges due to wanting availability of Comprehensive Emergence Obstetric neonatal care (CEmONC) services.

According to the district health officer, Dr Phillipina Phillipo, the district has one health centre only, which provides the CEmONC services, a situation which often forces pregnant women to be referred to the Dodoma Regional Hospital.