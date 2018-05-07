Experts: Drone tech saves costs

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The use of drones is a cost-saving technology that can help the country to save multibillion shillings from various development projects, experts say.

According to them, the drones save the money five times the projected budget of a single project.

This implies that in case the project is worth $50 million, at least $40 million can be saved if the drone technology was used.

Speaking at a meeting on Friday, which was organised by an NGO think tank, Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), various experts called upon the government to fast-track the process of adopting the drone technology in order to save huge consultancy and research fees involved in various projects.

One of the researchers, Mr Leka Tingitana, who is the managing director of Tanzania Flying Labs, said that the researchers have recently found out that for each US dollar spent on projects focusing on the research studies and consultancy, five US sollars are saved, which implies that a wider use of the drones will save plenty of cash. “Drones are easy to use, effective and gather scattered data timely. They can also collect accurate data at low cost than other means of data collection because of the use unmanned flights,” said Mr Tingitana.

He said in the biggest city of Dar es Salaam drones are usually used through a project known as DUMA to collect and anayze data during floods, urban planning and mapping.

According to him, DUMA means Data kwa Udhibiti wa Mazingira (Data for Environmental Conservation).

A drone technologist, Ms Rose Funja supported that drones make easy to access ground data in a vast geographical without much cost of travelling.

The Chief Executive Officer of We-Robotics, Ms Sonja Betschert, listed four common uses of drones; including in agriculture, health, nature conservation and other uses such as providing high resolution for geospatial data used for surveying and Geographical Information System for collection as many data as possible without much stress.

The former executive director of ESRF Dr Bohela Lunogelo when summed up the deliberations said that the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), said that already the government had prepared the draft regulations that are subject for taking inputs from stakeholders for approval.

“We do have the national policy on use of drones. The regulator, TCAA has already drafted the regulations waiting for incorporating views from stakeholders in order to come up with effective regulations on practice of drone technology,” said Dr Lunogelo when quoted the TCAA.