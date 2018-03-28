Experts advise on how to curb youth unemployment

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The government alone does not have the required resources to employ all Tanzanians graduating yearly from schools, colleges and universities, experts say.

Instead, they called for concerted efforts from various stakeholders to address youth unemployment.

This was said during the opening of a training organised by the International Youth Foundation (IYF) and sponsored by the Mastercard Foundation on Monday.

Speaking during the training, the board chairperson of Tanzania Entrepreneurship Competitiveness Centre (TECC), Ms Beng’i Issa said they were determined to train the youth so that they acquire relevant skills that the labour market requires.

“These types of training programmes enable the youth to be competitive in the labour market and if a big number of the young population go through such training, the unemployment headache will be reduced significantly. This will also lower the risks of social instability,” said Ms Issa,who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC).

Ms Issa said the IYF is working closely with the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) and TECC to counsel the youth to learn life and entrepreneurial skills.

For his part, the CEO of IYF, Mr William Reese said the programme aims to benefit Tanzania and Mozambique.

According to him, there is a dire need for a global strategy that would ensure the young people are well prepared for the demanding labour market. “This is a very important week for both Tanzania and Mozambique as we try to discuss ways that will help the youth to acquire technical skills in order to tackle the problem of unemployment,” he said.

“Unemployment is a global challenge and Tanzania is not immune. The most important thing is to build capacity and make this matter a priority.”

He added that the efforts should be centred on capacity building and self-reliance in order to achieve the intended goal, and that it is imperative that a number of programmes are put in place and implemented in accordance with the demands of the labour market.

Mr Meshack Mmary, one of the students who benefited from the programme, said such training is a “liberator” for it helps the youth to expand their horizon in dealing with unemployment.