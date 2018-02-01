Experts to end ‘unplanned’ construction in Arusha city

By Happy Lazaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Town planners have teamed up with other stakeholders to survey hitherto unsurveyed land in Arusha city. This is in a move intended to end unplanned construction that is ongoing in the city.

The chairman of Husea Company Limited, Mr Renny Chiwa, told The Citizen at a training session for town planners and councilors in Arusha that the company will undertake the surveying in collaboration with the Arusha city council.

“This training is intended to enhance people’s awareness on the proper use of land, and ensure that residents own or occupy surveyed plots of land,” Mr Chiwa explained.

Revealing that a random study by the city council showed that 70-to-80 per cent of the buildings in Arusha city were not formally planned at all, Mr Chiwa said that the proposed surveying and granting of certificates of occupancy will reduce the challenge.

"After this training, we will discuss with the council to decide the best way of implementing the project that will result in an end to unplanned buildings,” he said.

“The exercise will end with the granting of certificates of occupancy. Residents will not incur any cost during the exercise which is intended to validate land development.”

For his part, the Husea Company’s project coordinator, Mr Edward Kinabo, said the course participants were challenged to train urbanites on town planning issues, and the opportunities that will arise on the back of the project.