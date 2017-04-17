Monday, April 17, 2017

Extractive sector shrouded by problems - CAG

 

Dar es Salaam. Many of the Mining Development Agreements (MDAs) have unreasonable terms which undermine public interests, an audit conducted by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has established.

The report, which was tabled in the Parliament last week, cites unreasonable conditions for renew of licenses, protection against future amendments of laws and unreasonable agreements in foreign currency policies as among terms which undermine the public interests.

CAG noted also that unreasonable incentives in tax and accounting treatment of capital expenditures was another factor which make the public fail to benefit more from the extractive sector.

But small scale miners have also been found to be a problem as most of them don’t pay annual rent and royalties as required by the Mining Act, 2010.

“I noted that the mandate of Geological Survey of Tanzania

(GST) to prospect minerals has been restricted by section 21 of the Mining Act, 2010 undermining government potential to monitor prospecting activities conducted by private companies,” says the report.

On operational efficiency of State Mining firms, Stamico and TML

Joint Venture, CAG has established several weaknesses including non-performance of the Joint Operation Committee (JOC), delays in establishment of Joint Bank Account and Rehabilitation Fund Account, failure to conduct Graphite and Marble Business, failure to outsource value adding process on tanzanite and risks of transfer pricing due to inter-company transaction during the selling of tanzanite minerals.

