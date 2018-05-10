FCC seizes 415 containers of counterfeit products

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTZ news@taz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. At least 415 containers out of 4,004 inspected by the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) during the 2017/19 fiscal, were found to have products that violated the Merchandise Marks Act 1963.

The figures were released in Parliament on Thursday, May 10, by the minister for Industries, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage when tabling his ministry’s 2018/19 budget.

Mr Mwijage disclosed that the FCC made impromptu inspections in various shops and warehouses in Dar es Salaam.

“At least 56 suspects were arrested with counterfeit products, which include car greases, pipe fittings and helmets,” he said.

He said the commission conducted seven operations in Dodoma, Iringa, Morogoro, Mtwara, Shinyanga, Songwe and Tanga regions and that products that violated the merchandise act were confiscated.

“During the operations 94 suspects were arrested with counterfeit products. The main items being toothpaste tubes, tooth brushes, cartilages, building materials, corrugated iron sheets, shoes and soaps,” he said.