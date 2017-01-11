FGM victims camp closed over cash woes

By Waitara Meng’anyi @thecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tarime. Over 80 girls, who fled their homes for fear of undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM) are stranded at the Association for Termination of Female Genital Mutilation (ATFGM) camp in Masanga Village.

ATFGM coordinator Valerian Mgani said yesterday that the girls were from Usuni, Mwema and Komaswa wards.

She told The Citizen that parents had abandoned their daughters on grounds that they escaped from rituals.

She said they officially closed the camp on January 3, but the children had remained at the facility with nothing to eat.

“We have consulted their parents so that they can receive their daughters, but they have refused,” he said.

A total of 286 girls fled their homes in September last year to seek refuge at the camp.

She called on the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to intervene and help them return the girls to their families so that they could go on with schooling.

According to him, the camp has run out of food.

“We started enrolling the girls, who fled their homes for fear of undergoing FGM last September. The funds to cater for them have run out,” she stressed.

According to her, their war on FGM will be misunderstood by the abandoned girls.

“The girls are psychologically traumatised and they believe their going to the centre was wrong,” she said.

The ATFGM executive director, Sr Stella Mgaya, said 42 girls faced a similar situation last year.

But she said the government in collaboration with stakeholders managed to take the girls to boarding schools. Tarime District Council executive director Apoo Tindwa said he had not received any information about the matter.

“I will talk about it after liaising with the Social Welfare Department,” he said. However, Tarime Social Welfare officer Siwema Sylvester said: “I cannot comment on the abandoned girls because I am not the spokesperson of the department.”