Failure to implement recommendations displeases CAG

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has expressed dissatisfaction over the government institutions failure to implement recommendations contained in annual audit reports.

“Looking at the implementation of my prior years’ recommendations I am of view that the implementation status is unimpressive as forty percent of my recommendations were not implemented which is significant,” notes CAG in a recent report made public last week.

According to CAG, project-by-project analysis shows that 511 out of 1,285 ASDP’s outstanding recommendations equivalent to 40 percent were not implemented, 742 out of 1,896 Road Fund’s outstanding recommendations equivalent to 39 percent were not implemented, 671 out of 1,456 Health Basket Fund’s outstanding recommendations equivalent to 46 percent were not implemented.

Furthermore, 622 out of 1,693 Water Sector Development Programme’s outstanding recommendations equivalent to 37 percent were not implemented, 126 and out of 396 other Project’s outstanding recommendations equivalent to 32 percent were not implemented.