Family: Kingunge will be laid to rest on Monday

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The date has been fixed for the burial of one of the renowned veteran politicians, Mr Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru. He will be laid to rest on Monday at the Kindondoni Cemetery, a family statement disclosed.

Speaking to The Citizen, on Friday, February 2, the family spokesperson, Mr Ally Mchumo said Mr Kingunge who died today at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) will be buried close to his wife, Peras Kingunge.

Mr Kingunge’s wife died on December 04, last year and was buried on January 11 at the Kinondoni Cemetery.

"Which religion will be used in conducting his burial service will be known later, for now the public should know that he will be buried on Monday at the Kinondoni Cemetery,” he said.

He said his death was a loss to the country, because he his contribution touched the lives of a lot of Tanzanians when he served the country in different capacities.

Mr Kingunge’s nephew, Mr Tony Mwiru said the family has been shocked by the demise of his father because it has come to too early, for they were still struggling to recover from the death of their mother.

"While we are still mourning the death of our mother, we have lost our father. It is a huge blow for us and a big loss in our family. However, it is God who decides everything and we can’t complain,” he said.

Mr Kingunge’s young brother Mr Enock Mwiru said his brother was important in uniting the family and a mediator whenever family members differ.