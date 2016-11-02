Family planning gets new impetus

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTz sbuguzi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Health minister Ummy Mwalimu yesterday said the government has embarked on a more comprehensive plan with regard to access to contraception methods.

Ms Mwalimu revealed that the plan, dubbed “One Plan II” would address the gender norms that have, for many years, hindered men’s involvement in contraception.

Speaking at an event to unveil Family Planning 2020 Report in Dar es Salaam, the minister said that cultural and traditional values that hold back family planning efforts, have been noted in regions with more illiteracy rates compared to those where education is more emphasised.

“There are strong links between the gender norms that affect men and boys, and the harmful control and influence of men over women’s sexual and reproductive health,’’ she said at a media briefing.

According to this year’s report, “Investing in Family Planning for Tanzania’s Health and Development,” Kilimanjaro Region takes the lead among regions with high prevalence rates for modern contraception use.

Kilimanjaro has a prevalence of 47.8 per cent, which is higher than the national 32 per cent target. It is followed by Dar es Salaam, then Tanga. Pemba, is the last, with the rate of 9.1 per cent, which is far below the National performance.

According to Advance Family Planning (AFP) country director Halima Shariff, Kilimanjaro Region embraced modern education in the early years and it was not surprising that most people there were taking contraception more seriously.