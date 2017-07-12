Fans scramble for a selfie with Rooney

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedi.com

Dar es Salaam. A number of football fans in the City flocked the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) longing for an opportunity to take a selfie with Everton FC striker Wayne Rooney.

Rooney re-joined the club recently from giants Manchester United.

None of them, however, had the opportunity to take selfie due to security layers at the airport.

“All I want is to take a selfie with Rooney, that is the only reason why I am here,” said one fan as he prepared his smartphone.

Another fan approached The Citizen Reporter and asked if there was a window for fans to take pictures with the players, especially Rooney. He was vividly disappointed when he realised that there will be no photo moment with the Everton players.

Everton FC’s plane touched down at the JNIA at around 8.29am. The team was received by the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

The fans tried to take as many pictures of the arrival as possible with others chanting Rooney’s name.