Farmers: Control agro-input dealers

By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbozi. Agricultural stakeholders here have asked the government to introduce conditions that will require dealers in agro-inputs to have thorough knowledge of the service they offer.

This, according to them, will help bridge the gap of a shortage of extension officers. The remark was made yesterday during a workshop that was followed by the launch of a report on issues pertaining to the agricultural sector.

The workshop that took place in Vwawa Town was organised by a non-governmental organisation known as Action Aid Tanzania.

During the workshop it was revealed that the farmers were lacking crucial services owing to shortage of extension officers and lack of inputs, a situation which hinders them from realising their productivity potential. The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA)’s expert on the quality of farm products at the Mbozi Centre, Mr Afred Mongi said the farmers in the district have not been reached their production potential because of using inputs without instructions from the extension officers. One of the farmers, Mr Justin Mgala was of the view that the government has not put agriculture as their priority because there are still insufficient number of extension officers, lack of subsidies and unsatisfactory implementation of agricultural initiatives.

He said the fact that the government has always been preventing the farmers from selling their produce beyond their areas of residence, it means agricultural programmes are still wanting.