Farmers, herders warned

By Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. The Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has advised residents of Coast Region to find solutions to land conflicts otherwise the government would move in and impose its orders.

Addressing rallies in different areas as she was travelling to Dodoma, Ms Hassan noted that land conflicts have been perennial in the region and failure by the people to amicably resolve them would force the government to interfere.

“I appeal to leaders to sit with their people and stakeholders and find solutions to land conflicts. Leaders should tackle this problem in the full knowledge that every person is entitled to occupy land. Farmers have the right to own land as much as herders are,” she said.

He asked farmers and pastoralist communities to live in harmony and respect rights of the other groups.

She advised herders not to use children to take the livestock to pasture because sometimes these were overwhelmed by the animals causing them to feed on other people’s crops. On the water problem facing Chalinze, she said the government will continue to set aside money for implementation of the Wami Chalinze water project. She said experts have already discovered enough water at the source and efforts were being made to find funds for improving the distribution network.

“For instance, we have agreed to extend distribution system to Pera Village where a 300,000-litre capacity tank would be built and it will be used to distribute water in neighbouring villages. The government has already released Sh43 billion as part of money needed for this work,” she said.

She said further that another 200,000-litre capacity tank would be constructed at Kibiki Village and this would enable neighbouring villages to also get water. “We continue with these efforts while we wait for the development of new sources with the capacity to produce up to two million litres a day,” she said. On health, the VP said the government has provided Msoga Health Centre with medical facilities but because of lack of experts most of the equipment were yet to be fixed.