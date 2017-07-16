Sunday, July 16, 2017

Farmers bank comes to Lake Zone

Workers at Chobo Investment Company in Misungwi

Workers at Chobo Investment Company in Misungwi District prepare meat for sale at the firm’s meat processing plant at Usagara. The modern investment aims at adding value to meat products for sale throughout the country and in the EAC region. PHOTO| THE CITIZEN REPORTER 

In Summary

  • The move is aimed at reaching agriculture stakeholders even at the grassroots level.
  • Bank’s acting managing director Francis Assenga is currently leading a team to the Lake Zone to do groundwork ahead of the establishment.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) will open a branch in Mwanza to serve the Lake Zone.

The move is aimed at reaching agriculture stakeholders even at the grassroots level.

Bank’s acting managing director Francis Assenga is currently leading a team to the Lake Zone to do groundwork ahead of the establishment.

On Friday, Mr Assenga, met Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella and announced that the branch will play a key role in making credit access possible for farmers and entrepreneurs.

TADB he noted, is primed at playing a facilitative role to unlock the potential that exists in the Lake Zone.

“Our mission is to provide development loans at below market rates in support of the government’s transformative agenda,” said Mr Assenga.

The acting MD noted that Mwanza’s agricultural and industrial growth is largely constrained by low productivity and lack of knowledge on modern practices and technologies.

“But the greatest obstacle has been getting the finance to fix these problems and that is why we want to make forays in this zone,” Mr Assenga said.

“We want to address the limited financing available to agriculture which is characterized by focus on commodity trading, high interest rates, short-term loan maturities and rigid repayment terms without flexibility to accommodate the seasonal or cyclical nature of agriculture,” he said.

He said one of the models under study is variation of the centralized farming model where sponsors purchase the crop from farmers and processes or packages and markets the products to leverage on the value chain.

For his part, Mr Mongella said the coming of TADB in the Lake Zone means a lot in the fight against poverty.

The RC appealed that the bank look into innovative products to cut across all types of clients from small-scale, medium-scale and large-scale farming.

TADB is state-owned and was established to catalyse delivery of finance and related non-finance services and facilities to the agricultural sector that feeds approximately 75 per cent of the population.

Meanwhile, Mr Assenga yesterday visited Chobo Investment Company at Usagara in Misungwi District. The company deals in meat products. He challenged Tanzanian businessmen in agriculture, livestock and fisheries to deepen their knowledge in value addition to maximise income from their investments.

Firm’s boss John Chobo lamented over lack of support, pointing out that several banks have failed to offer affordable credit suitable to them.

“I’m looking forward to TABD’s entry and hope it will listen to our needs,” noted Mr Chobo.

“I think TABD will be different from the rest because it is a government organisation and also the interest set for small and middle-sized entrepreneurs will be affordable,” he said.

advertisement

In The Headlines

President Magufuli mourns Dr Mwakyembe’s wife

President John Magufuli led other Tanzanians to mourn the death of Minister for Information,

Mwakyembe’s wife has passed away

Minister for Information, Sports and Culture Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, has lost his wife Lina

  • News
    Girls hold fort as Form 6 students post top scores  
  • News
    Lowassa counsels Kenyans on polls  
  • News
    From Russia to Singida: story of lovebirds from 2 continents  
  • Politics
    Six top Chadema leaders arrested  