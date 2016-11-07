Farmers keen on revival of cotton growing

By Rajabu Athumani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Handeni. Plans are underway to revive cotton growing in Handeni District, Tanga Region in a bid to turn around the area’s economic fortunes, it has been revealed.

Fields in some parts of the district once gleamed white during harvesting season with acre upon acre of cotton ready to be picked.

In the past, the “white gold”, as cotton is commonly known, was one of the major cash crops in Handeni before cultivation of it was abandoned in the 1980s.

Mr Salum Muya, the councillor of Kwaluguru, one of the wards in the district where cotton growing is to be revived, told The Citizen over the weekend that plans to re-introduce it were on course.

Currently, there is no major cash crop in Handeni apart from sisal, which is cultivated by commercial farmers.

Poor cash-crop production in the district has severely contributed to maize deficit as most small-scale farmers are left with no alternative but to sell the grain to meet the immediate demands of life, according to Mr Muya.

“Most small-scale farmers in the district rely on maize as both food and cash crop,” he said.

He added: “We have discussed at the district level that cotton farming be re-introduced in our district.”

He noted that the crop was a drought-resistant and that is suitable for the weather conditions in the area.