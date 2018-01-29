By The Citizen @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Mbozi. A total of 46 warehouses which were repaired at a cost of Sh2.6 billion between 2013 and 2015 are yet to be put to use with farmers fearing that they will lose their dues as it happened in the past with cooperative unions.

According to various stakeholders who talked to the press, despite the government’s efforts to put in place the warehouse receipt system and repair the storage facilities farmers were forced to hold on to their harvests while they waited for better prices. They said farmers did so because past experience with cooperative unions leaders had taught them not to trust any organization purporting to represent their interests.

Gift Siwakwi from Ibembwa Village said: “We are afraid of using government warehouses because of the theft that was perpetrated by some leaders of cooperative unions in the past who sold our products and started coming up with excuses.”

“Farmers are at a crossroads, not knowing where to seek help…instead they continue to be enslaved by middlemen who visit their farms to buy their commodities at prices that they have set using weighing machines that have been tampered with,” he said.

Alani Mgula who is also the councilor for Itaka Ward said the warehouse receipt system was good but memories of the past where unions ripped off farmers was still fresh in people’s minds.