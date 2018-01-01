Fastjet passengers stranded at Dar airport

By Alfred Zacharia and Halili Letea @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 30 Fastjet passengers who were scheduled to travel to Mwanza from Dar es Salaam today, Monday January 1, were left stranded at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) after the airline cancelled its flight.

The cancellation of the trip was due to technical problems the Public Relations and Marketing Officer Ms Lucy Mbogoro said and that the aircraft was currently in maintenance.

“The safety of our passengers comes first. We can’t put their lives at risk,” she said.

She said efforts were underway to find other flights for passengers before tomorrow.

She said the airline will resume flights to Mwanza on January 3.

Some passengers also told The Citizen that the airline staff promised to book them to other flights while others said they had asked for refund of their fares. But they had been told to wait for 30 days.