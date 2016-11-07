Fate of detained Arusha MP to be known today

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The fate of Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema, who is detained at the Central Police Station here since his arrest in Dodoma last week, may be known today.

Officials of the Opposition party confided to The Citizen yesterday that they were communicating with the police so that the outspoken lawmaker could be bailed out, but this could not happen by Saturday.

Chadema chairman for Arusha Region Amani Golugwa said they expect the police to release him anytime from today, adding that they were striving hard to ensure the bail conditions are met.

When contacted over the issue, the regional police commander, Mr Charles Mkumbo, said the Opposition legislator was still being grilled over alleged incitement claims against President John Magufuli.

The incitement remarks were allegedly made by Mr Lema two weeks ago when he addressed a public rally at Baraa grounds in Arusha.

But the MP denied that he used abusive language against the Head of State when he met reporters in Arusha on Tuesday, last week.

The RPC said Lema would continue being grilled until the police are satisfied with the information extracted from him on the alleged incitement remarks against President Magufuli.

“He will not be released until we are through with the investigations,” he insisted, adding that the State Attorney will have to prepare the charges against what he termed as ‘often repeated incitements’ by the Opposition politician.

Mr Golungwa wondered why the MP has been detained for over 48 hours, which is the maximum time for any suspect before being arraigned.

“This is in breach of the law of the land,” he told The Citizen, adding that this could not have happened without an order from above, implying the higher authorities in the government.

Last week, Mr Lema was brought to Arusha from Dodoma, where he was arrested by police while attending the Parliamentary session.

, he had been denied access to the Chadema lawyer, Mr John Mallya, and other leaders of the Opposition party as well as close members of his family.

There are reports that his wife Neema Lema has gone on a hunger strike in protest of the arrest of her husband.

Last week, Mrs Lema appeared before the Court here and was charged for being in possession of a mobile phone, which was used to insult the Arusha Regional Commissioner, Mr Mrisho Gambo, through a text message in August shortly after the appointment of the latter as RC.