Fatma Karume elected new TLS President

Dar es Salaam. Fatma Karume, who is granddaughter of the first President of Zanzibar, Abeid Amani Karume, and daughter of former President of Zanzibar, Amani Abeid Karume, has emerged victorious in the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) presidential election held in Arusha, on Saturday, April 14.
She defeated three other contestants, who include Mr Godwin Ngwilimi, who garnered 363 votes, Mr Godwin Mwaipongo, who collected 12 votes and Mr Godfrey Wasongo, who got six votes.
She succeed Mr Tundu Lissu, who is recovering from gunshot wounds in Belgium.
Mr Ngwilimi retains his position as TLS vice president.