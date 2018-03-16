Fear as bus plunges into hippo-infested river

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. A bus plying the Musoma-Arusha route through Mugumu plunged into a hippo-infested river at the Serengeti National Park (Senapa).

Senapa conservationist William Mwakilema on Friday, March 16, confirmed to have received the reports on the accident and a team had been dispatched to the scene.

He said no information on the number of passengers on board and fatalities had been communicated to him.

“The river normally becomes flooded during the rainy season, forcing drivers to wait for the water level to recede.”

He wonders what went wrong with the driver to try to proceed with the journey under such circumstances.

Police have said they were following up the information, though no official report has reached them.

Ms Neema Kegocha, an agent with Kimotco Bus Services whose vehicle has been involved in the accident, has confirmed to have received the information, and company officials were looking for transport to take them to the accident scene.