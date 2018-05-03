Fear as ward executive shot dead

By Mussa Mwangoka @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Sumbawanga. Mwandui Ward executive officer Benedict Chapewa is reported to have been shot dead by unknown assailants.

The ward is located within Lake Rukwa valley in Sumbawanga District, Rukwa Region, Rukwa regional Police commander George Kyando confirmed the incident, saying it occurred on Tuesday at Mpete Village at about 9.30pm.

According to Mr Kyando, the deceased, who was CCM district publicity secretary, was attacked by a gang of unknown people when he was taking beer at one of his bars at the village and that his assailants shot him dead using a home-made-gun before mutilating his body with sharp objects believed to be machetes.

The RPC said after the killers were done, they disappeared to an unknown place and that they took nothing from neither the deceased or the bar.

The police said reasons for the incident were yet to be established and that they were investigating every piece of information to try and solve the puzzle. Word on the ground showed that there were people holding grudges against the officer at the village.

Mr Kyando said once the assailants are arrested, they would be taken to court.