Fears over Stigler Dam unfounded, says ministry

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Katavi. Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has said the construction of a major hydroelectricity dam within Selous Game Reserve will not harm the Rufiji basin eco system as some people and institutions  have claimed.

President Magufuli  recently announced the government’s resolve to construct the dam, which will assure the nation of some 2,100MW of electricity to enable Tanzania meet her industrialisation drive.

The Stigler Gorge is at the heart of Selous Game Reserve, which has been put on danger list by  Unesco’s  World Heritage Sites due to increased human activity and other developments within the conservation area.

Even with such threats  the ministry’s Permanent secretary Maj Gen Gaudance Milanzi has brushed aside the criticism noting that construction of the dam at this point was very crucial to the nation’s aspirations.

He said the increased electricity output will catapult the country’s journey towards industrialisation, putting the country on the path of realising the dream of becoming a middle income economy.

Speaking  at the innauguration of  training for game wardens from Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Maj Gen Milanzi said the electricity and Kidunda water dam projects will consume only a small portion of Selous Game Reserve which covers more than 54,600 square kilometres.

He stressed that development of these projects does not mean Tanzania has little regard for conservation activities. Adding that the nation was committed to conservation whose benefits  are well documented . He said Tanzania recognises and values conservation and that was why it has set 28 per cent of her entire land for conservation purposes.

“There are only few countries in the world which have large area for conservation like Tanzania,” he noted.

Meanwhile, speaking in Dar es Salaam when opening Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), President Magufuli said the country has financial capacity to undertake the Stigler’s Gorge dam construction without depending on donors.

