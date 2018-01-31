Features that make new passports difficult to duplicate

By Halili Letea @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The newly-launched electronic passports will difficult to imitate, the government has said, sending a stern warning to those that were used to getting the vital documents through unscrupulous means that they will not easily make it this time around.

The commissioner general for the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala said during the official launch of the electronic passports on Wednesday (January 31) that the document contains several features that will make it impossible for one to produce a counterfeit one.

Apart from ensuring country security in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements, the electronic passport also connects an individual’s information as documented by the National Identification Authority (Nida), the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita), the National Internet Data Center, the Police Force, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), Tanzania Revenue Authority, Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and the government’s electronic payment system.

“This will also simply work for respective institution,” she said.

It will also help foreign national – willing to come to Tanzania – to fill in their visa application forms online.

It also has an advance pictograph, bio-metric and security printing features which will ensure citizens’ privacy and data storage and management.

“It will thus not be easy to make a copy of it….it will remain genuine…it will also last long and contain much more pages than the previous ones,” she said.