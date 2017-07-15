Feza Girls emerges number one in form 6 results

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Feza Girls High School has emerged the best in the form six examination results released by the National Examination Council (Necta) this morning in Zanzibar.

All 67 finalists in the school scored division one and two.

Other schools which have made it to the top ten list of best schools have been identified as Marian Boys, Kisimiri (Arusha) and Ahmes (Coast) in descending order.

Others are Marian Girls (Coast), Mzumbe (Morogoro), St Marry Mazinde Juu (Tanga), Tabora Boys (Tabora), Feza Boys (Dar es Salaam) and Kibaha (Coast).

On the other hand, the results have not been good to Mbeya region whose schools dominate the list of the least ten schools.

The list of bad performers are made of Kiembesamaki (Unguja), Hagafilo (Njombe), Chasasa (Pemba), Mwenyeheri Anuarite (Dar es Salaam) and Ben Bella (Unguja). Others are Meta (Mbeya), Mlima Mbeya (Mbeya), Mbeya secondary (Mbeya), Al-Ihsan Girls (Unguja) and St Vicent (Tabora).

Meanwhile, ten finalists had their results annulled by Necta for cheating.

Necta executive secretary, Dr Charles Msonde, said in a statement that out of the ten, seven were school candidates.

Apart from the ten whose results have been cancelled, the examination council has withheld results of 15 other students because they did not attempt all subjects in the examinations.