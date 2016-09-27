Fight over gold mine

Bahi. Small-scale miners at Nholi Gold Mine in Bahi District have asked the government to intervene in a conflict pitting them against investors.

This comes a few days after the investors told them that they must pay Sh200,000 per month each if they are to continue their activities at the mine.

Speaking during a meeting with Central Zone minerals officer Silimu Mtigile, the miners said the investors, allegedly invaded the area in July and claimed that the mine was theirs.

Mr Phillip Jackson, one of the artisanal miners, said they had bought the piece of land, where the mine is located, from Nholi Village leadership in 2000.

“We were therefore, very surprised when we were informed that we had not followed proper procedures. Mr Jackson appealed to the government to swiftly step in and sort out the issue.

Mr Ditrick Matiku, another artisanal miner at the mine, accused the investors of oppressing them.

He also asked the government to improve social services at the mine. He said they lack access to clean and safe water.

Reached for comment one of the investors Mr Mussa Mayunga said they had followed all the procedures to acquire the mine.

Mr Mtigile said his office would investigate into the matter before making a decision.